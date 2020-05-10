BLACKPINK drops hints about their upcoming comeback

BLACKPINK has dropped hints about their upcoming comeback!

In an Instagram Stay held on Might 9 KST, BLACKPINK has revealed among the particulars about their upcoming comeback. Jennie shared she tripped and sprained her ankle whereas figuring out vigorously however assured followers that occurred a few weeks in the past and won’t intervene with the comeback schedule. Rose revealed they have been on the studio holding the assembly for the M/V. She additionally stated the group has been coming to the studio nearly daily. About Lisa, Jennie stated she was away filming one thing on the time of the Stay.

Try the snippet beneath. Jisoo dropping the trace about their upcoming launch begins at 6:13 mark. Looks as if it may be one other intense music! What do you suppose?