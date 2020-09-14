Black Widow: Watch the final trailer of the new Marvel movie

The final trailer of the film Black Widow was released on Monday, March 9, by Marvel Studios, in which it is revealed that the protagonist Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) will have to face a group of women trained like her in espionage and combat tasks, controlled by the villain. of the film, Taskmaster.

The plot of Black Widow takes place in Budapest, Hungary, and tells of an episode that occurred in the life of Romanoff (Johansson) in the two years that separate the stories of Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). On this journey, Romanoff will go to the people he considers his family to defeat the villainous Taskmaster.

Marvel also unveiled the new poster for the film.

In addition to Johansson, the cast also includes Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbor, Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and OT Fagbenie, among others. The film is directed by Cate Shortland.

Black Widow premieres on May 1, 2020.

