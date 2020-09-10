Black Widow: Marvel postpones premiere due to coronavirus

Marvel



The premiere of Black widow was postponed due to health concerns arising from the coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19. The film – which tells the original story of the character Natasha Romanoff, played by Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – is the latest film to have its theatrical debut delayed by the pandemic.

With a premiere originally scheduled for May 1, Black widow account for now with no specific release date. This follows the closure of many movie theaters in the United States and the orderly quarantine in many cities. Disney also postponed its other premieres scheduled for May: The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Woman in the Window, as confirmed by the company in a press release.

He final trailer of Black widow was released on March 9. The film stars Johansson, accompanied by stars Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh and David Harbor.

Other films postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak include the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die; Fast & furious 9; the version with actors of Mulan; the X-Men spinoff titled The New Mutants; and A Quiet Place 2. Only a few of the delayed titles have confirmed a new release date: Bond will return in November and Fast & furious 9 will kick off in April 2021, but Black widow joins a growing number of movies that have been postponed indefinitely.

The coronavirus causes a respiratory disease called COVID-19. The virus was first reported to the World Health Organization on December 31. having originated in Wuhan, China. He COVID-19 has spread globally to other regions of Asia, Africa, America, Australia, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe and the Middle East. Chinese scientists have linked the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses, which include SARS and MERS.

Deaths from coronavirus so far reach more than 7,000, with more than 181,000 confirmed positive cases worldwide. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic March 11th.



