Black Panther 2: T’Challa Should Be The Leader of SWORD in the MCU

T’Challa ought to lead the MCU’s SHIELD’s substitute, SWORD, in Black Panther 2. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come a good distance since its launch in 2008, and that is as true in phrases of variety as the rest. 2018’s Black Panther was a cultural occasion, grossing over $1.Three billion in the international field workplace. Marvel just lately confirmed Black Panther 2 is to be launched in Could 2022.

The first movie, written and directed by Ryan Coogler, was closely influenced by Ta-Nehisi Coates’ ongoing run of comics. Coogler is returning for the sequel, and he is taking his time engaged on the script, decided to create one thing as thematically wealthy as the first Black Panther – if no more so. He is sure to proceed to attract inspiration from Coates’ common run.

Whereas it is the second installment in a solo character arc of the MCU, it is vital to not deal with Black Panther 2 as a standalone movie. It’s half of a shared universe, in spite of everything, which implies it’s going to nonetheless match into the MCU’s overarching narrative, particularly after Avengers: Endgame. Whereas a lot of Section Four remains to be a thriller, some clues have been revealed courtesy of set photographs; and so they provide tantalizing hints. This is why Black Panther 2 may embody SWORD.

SHIELD Could Be Changed By SWORD In MCU’s Section 4

It is trying like SHIELD is being changed in the MCU by a brand new group named SWORD. SHIELD was shut down after the occasions of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and the Earth’s defenses have been catastrophically weakened. In consequence, when Thanos got here to Earth in Avengers: Infinity Conflict, the divided Avengers have been supported solely by the armies of Wakanda. They proved tragically inadequate, and Thanos succeeded in his insane aim of rebalancing the universe by erasing half of all residing creatures. Issues have been put proper in Avengers: Endgame, nevertheless it’s protected to imagine humanity realized an vital lesson; they wanted extra than simply superheroes.

Enter SWORD. Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling‘s post-credits scene revealed Fury was stationed at an area station, and set photographs from Disney+’s WandaVision TV sequence have confirmed Teyonah Parris’ grownup model of Monica Rambeau works for SWORD. Formally they’re the “Sentient World Commentary and Response Division,” and their remit is to guard the world from extraterrestrial issues. SWORD offers with numerous races who may simply obliterate Earth, and so they have a tendency to not be too involved about questions of morality. As one of their brokers famous, they make Nick Fury’s SHIELD seem like the boy scouts.

Wakanda Would No Doubt Help The Creation Of SWORD

Wakanda has historically been an isolationist nation, however at the finish of Black Panther King T’Challa modified that, revealing the secrets and techniques of their superior know-how to the world. Okoye imagined that will result in the Olympics going down in Wakanda someday (or perhaps the opening of a Starbucks); as an alternative, the reclusive African nation discovered itself on the entrance traces of an alien invasion. In Avengers: Infinity Conflict, Shuri tried to extract the Thoughts Stone from Imaginative and prescient’s brow so it may safely be destroyed, however Thanos and the Black Order pursued the Avengers to Wakanda, and so they minimize a bloody swathe via the nation’s military. Even M’Baku acknowledged this expertise would change Wakanda without end.

Scarred after their battle with Thanos’ forces, Wakanda would most probably provide sturdy assist for the creation of SWORD – they might even be an vital supplier of superior know-how to assist SWORD conduct their enterprise. In the comics, Vibranium is essential for the improvement of area journey; its energy-absorbent properties enable ships to journey at phenomenal pace and take in harmful cosmic radiation. Galactic empires covet Vibranium mines, and entry to the metallic would mechanically make SWORD an influence participant in galactic diplomacy.

Why Black Panther May Lead SWORD

This naturally raises the query of simply how closely Wakanda could be concerned in the SWORD initiative. If SWORD is to be successful, they’re most probably going to wish virtually unrestricted entry to Wakanda’s Vibranium reserves, and there is not any approach T’Challa will enable that with out sturdy supervision. Moreover, they’d most probably want the assist of Wakanda’s scientists, who’re years forward of the relaxation of the world in terms of harnessing Vibranium’s potential. It would not be a shock to see the total Wakandan Analysis Group assigned to work with SWORD, below Shuri’s management.

However may Black Panther truly be the commander of SWORD? Spider-Man: Far From Dwelling‘s post-credits scene appeared to suggest Nick Fury is concerned, however he is been content material to function a area operative for a number of years now, so he is not essentially in cost. One other common concept is that Captain Marvel is working the MCU’s model of SWORD, based mostly on a comic book e book story that noticed her lead SWORD’s successor group. However Carol Danvers would not look like a lot of a staff participant, and she or he would not have sufficient political connections on Earth for such a job. Black Panther could be a surprisingly cheap chief of the group; a reliable area agent who’s nonetheless used to command, a political determine who may domesticate relationships with key stakeholders, and a Wakandan with an affordable understanding of Vibranium’s potential – in the event that they have been prepared to work so intently with the outdoors world.

This might enable Ryan Coogler to proceed to attract unfastened inspiration from Ta-Nehisi Coates’ comedian e book run, which has truly turned Wakanda right into a galactic energy. Wakanda traced the path of the Vibranium meteorite, and despatched explorers to the distant Vega System in order to amass it; they encountered a temporal anomaly, and have been transported into the previous, the place they established the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda. Coogler in all probability would not wish to reproduce this story vertabim on the huge display; its themes and ideas do not actually dovetail notably effectively with the MCU’s model of Black Panther and Wakanda. Nonetheless, the sequel may simply use some of the superior know-how imagined by Coates as half of that story, and most actually take in Daniel Acuna’s stunning designs into SWORD.

In the meantime, the overarching narrative of Black Panther – the concept that Wakanda is taking its first faltering steps right into a wider world – could be prolonged, with Black Panther 2 telling the story of Wakanda’s connection to a whole universe.

