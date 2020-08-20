Black and Latino Google Employees More Prone to Security Checks: Bloomberg

Stephen Shankland/CNET



Minorities in Silicon Valley’s elite are victims of the same allegations as elsewhere in the United States, according to a Bloomberg report.

Black and Latino employees are stopped more times by Google campus security for identification checks than white colleagues, according to testimonies from employees who suffered from these searches and from employees who witnessed the behavior of security officers. .

Google’s security team, Bloomberg says, is charged with keeping the campus safe and preventing the entry of unauthorized visitors. However, the practice of detaining blacks and Latinos more than white employees went beyond the corporate system, according to Bloomberg sources.

Some witnessing employees criticized the practice directly at Sundar Pichai, Google’s chief executive. Pichai, 48, of India, said in mid-June that the googlers (as company employees are known) they will no longer have to show their employee ID. “The change seems small, but it sheds light on how black and brown employees struggle to fit in at Google and elsewhere in Silicon Valley,” Bloomberg said.

Claims based on physical appearance could also be contributing to black and Latino employees leaving Google, the report says. Even though Black and Latino employees use their ID cards to open turnstiles and gates, the security team requests identification, the report says. “This results in impressions that black employees do not belong, and that their education, credentials and hiring are not sufficient to avoid suspicion based on their skin color,” said one of the anonymous sources.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, is one of several titans in the tech industry that still has a lot of work to do on diversity. According to figures cited by Bloomberg, just 3.7 percent of Google’s entire workforce are black employees and 5.9 percent are of Latino origin.

Diversity is not just a Google issue. Black Salesforce people make up just 2.9 percent of the total workforce; 3.8 percent on Facebook; 4.5 percent on Microsoft and 6 percent on Twitter, according to the LA Times. Nine percent of Apple employees are black, but the count also includes store employees.

