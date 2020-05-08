NEWS

Bixin Unveils $65M BTC-Denominated Fund to Get More Bitcoin

May 8, 2020
James Ashley
Bixin International, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency agency, has launched a fund of funds (FOF) financed with 6,600 Bitcoin (BTC), value over $65 million as of press time.

Fundamental objective: enhance Bitcoin holdings

In accordance to a Could eight announcement, Bixin launched the fund to put money into cryptocurrency funds globally. The FOF is BTC-denominated and its fundamental objective is to enhance its Bitcoin holdings.

The methods of the funds that Bixin intends to put money into shall be quant-based and might make the most of arbitrage or pattern evaluation. Moreover, the agency additionally hopes to develop partnerships with different companies on mining administration, cloud mining and funding of mining operations usually.

Based in 2009, Bixin gives monetary companies for cryptocurrency companies resembling lending, exchanging and escrow. Bixin’s mining facilitates reportedly use about 300 megawatt-hours of electrical energy and generates round 3,000 petahashes of computing energy, which is equal to roughly 2.5% of the community’s whole hashrate.

Bixin didn’t reply Cointelegraph’s inquiry for added feedback by press time.

Cryptocurrency funds proceed to thrive

After the main Bitcoin worth drop that occurred in March — taking down at the very least one hedge fund — cryptocurrency funds are seeing renewed curiosity from traders. 

As Cointelegraph reported in early April, after three years of labor Canadian asset supervisor 3iQ launched the primary fund tied to Bitcoin’s worth on the Toronto inventory alternate.

Additionally in April, america Securities and Alternate Fee allowed a $10 billion hedge fund to entry Chicago Mercantile Alternate’s Bitcoin futures.

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

