BITS Admission 2020 – BITSAT Application Form / Notification / Exam Date 2020 available at www.bitsadmission.com:

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science declares the notification of BITS Admission 2020, BITSAT Application Form, Notification, Exam Date 2020 on the official site at www.bitsadmission.com. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science conducts the admission test for the students who want to get admission to this institute. The Institute conducts the examination in 2020. There were approximately more than two lakh students appeared in this consideration in all over India.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science is commonly known as the BITS. The Birla Institute of Technology and Science conducts the Admission test every year which commonly referred to as the BITSAT. The BITS has a legacy of producing world-class engineering and entrepreneurs. The Institute has provided the country with the best of technical minds and has contributed to the growth of MNCs in multimedia. The BITS is deemed university and registered with UGC. The BITS Campus located in Pilani, Hyderabad, and Goa.

The application form available from the official site at www.bitsadmission.com in 2020. The BITS conducts the Admission Test 2020 which is known as the BITSAT 2020. The BITS do this admission test for various engineering courses like Computer Science, Civil, Chemical, Electrical and Electronics, Mechanical, Manufacturing Engineering, Electronics and Communications, and Biotechnology. The BITS conducts the online exam. This exam conducts by the BITS Pilani Institute. It is a national level engineering entrance exam conducted across a total of 51 review cities in India and Dubai.

Students who get admission in the BITS they must complete 12 th examination from the recognized board with physics, chemistry and Mathematics and English.

examination from the recognized board with physics, chemistry and Mathematics and English. Candidates must get minimum 75% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/ Biology subjects in 12 th And candidates must get least 60% marks in each these topics individually.

And candidates must get least 60% marks in each these topics individually. Candidates who have passed the 12th examination in the year 2020 and 2020 only they are eligible to appear in the online test. If the candidates gave in, they would not allow in the examination.

The BITSAT 2020 covers the syllabus of the 11th and 12th class of the NCERT. The BITS contains the subject wise topics like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning.

Admission Office, BITS, Pilani – 333 031, Rajasthan India.

