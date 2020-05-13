Bitrue & Legend Trading Bring OTC Services to the Masses

Singapore, Could 13th 2020 – Bitrue, a number one monetary providers platform, as we speak introduced a partnership with Legend Trading which is able to allow Bitrue to supply fiat OTC providers for customers worldwide. This function is the newest in a collection of revolutionary monetary providers offered by Bitrue, who now present a complete suite of options to perform as a one-stop platform for cryptocurrency providers.

This new perform allows customers to shortly convert their fiat property to cryptocurrencies, or vice versa, allowing them to start buying and selling cryptocurrencies with minimal delays or difficulties.

OTC providers are incessantly utilized by establishments with massive buying and selling volumes. For the first time, this premium service will turn out to be obtainable to verified atypical customers thanks to Bitrue’s answer, in accordance with Bitrue’s mission to degree the enjoying subject for monetary providers. eight currencies will initially be supported, together with USD, EUR and GBP. Clients will take pleasure in the identical degree of protections, liquidity and improved charges afforded to institutional buyers.

Curis Wang, CEO of Bitrue, stated:

“Getting began with crypto buying and selling is commonly a byzantine and hectic process, the place customers are sometimes left questioning if their funds are safe or misplaced. Bitrue provides a protected and dependable fiat buying and selling service, as consumer funds don’t go away the alternate throughout the course of, and the alternate is ready to monitor each step. A fiat gateway service, offered by Legend Trading, will clean the course of significantly. We’re happy to present a service that makes buying and selling extra accessible and can improve crypto adoption charges.”

OTC providers be part of the current suite of diversified choices Bitrue offers, which incorporates crypto-backed loans, funding alternatives, and buying and selling on a wide range of cryptocurrencies.

Legend Trading was based by Hao Chen, the former CTO of Huobi US and cryptocurrency trade veteran. Legend is a US-compliant OTC buying and selling platform, registered as a MSB (Cash Service Enterprise). Counterparties should go a strict KYC course of and meet AML necessities to commerce with Legend.

Legend provides spectacular liquidity and aggressive quotes via its connections to main cryptocurrency establishments. It’s one in all the few OTC service suppliers in the trade that helps a number of fiat currencies, together with USD, EUR, HKD, GBP, SGD, AUD, JPY, MXN, and extra. This partnership allows Bitrue to convey these choices to institutional buyers, and for the first time supply USD providers to people.

“Treasure Field,” Legend’s institutional buying and selling platform, provides digital buying and selling APIs and a user-friendly GUI system the place counterparties request for quotes and commerce. It additionally has a front-end OTC SDK that may be embedded into exchanges to allow OTC providers. This revolutionary SDK is constructed with Javascript/HTML and works as a easy “fiat-crypto buying and selling plug-in”. It has attracted a lot curiosity from establishments that at the moment commerce crypto-to-crypto.

On the settlement facet, Legend Trading banks with Silvergate Financial institution (NYSE: SI), Metropolitan Industrial Financial institution (NYSE: MCB), and others.

Hao Chen, CEO of Legend Trading, stated:

“Bitrue has been a long-time counterparty and accomplice, we’re excited to take the collaboration to the subsequent degree. It can pave the method for individuals who are fascinated about cryptocurrencies however have difficulties in shopping for/promoting with fiat currencies.”

As well as to Bitrue, Legend’s companions embrace wallets, DeFi service suppliers, Bitcoin miners, exchanges equivalent to Huobi and OKEx, and the compliance service suppliers CipherTrace and AnChain.

Most of Legend’s counterparties are establishments from the U.S. and Asia, whereas the agency is wanting to broaden in Europe and Africa.

About Bitrue

Bitrue is a rising cryptocurrency alternate and digital asset administration service that’s disrupting the trade by adapting conventional monetary providers to newly rising crypto markets. Launched in July 2018, Bitrue provides worldwide providers to cryptocurrency buyers with places of work throughout the globe. Bitrue has a detailed relationship with Ripple, with whom they share a imaginative and prescient concerning the potential of crypto property, and is one in all the high exchanges inside the XRP neighborhood. They now assist over 50 XRP pairs and have turn out to be one in all the high three exchanges globally ranked by XRP quantity, owing to important market share in English talking markets and SEA. Bitrue is backed by robust communities and is a one-stop platform for crypto merchants round the world with its newest addition of fiat purchases.

Extra info is accessible at https://www.bitrue.com.

About Legend Trading

Legend Trading is a cryptocurrency OTC desk. It provides deep liquidity and a personalized service to establishments needing to execute massive orders. Treasure Field, Legend’s strong digital buying and selling system has been utilized by establishments round the globe. Legend companions with main exchanges, wallets, stablecoins, DeFi service suppliers, Bitcoin miners together with Huobi, OKEX, Bitrue, Bitmart, Tagomi, LGO Markets, Abra, Lendf.me, in addition to compliance service suppliers CipherTrace, AnChain and Aver.

Extra info is accessible at https://www.legendtrading.com.