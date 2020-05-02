NEWS

Bitcoin Won as Store of Value in Coronavirus Crisis — Hedge Fund CEO

May 2, 2020
James Ashley
Bitcoin (BTC) has in truth functioned very nicely as a retailer of worth earlier than the coronavirus disaster, uncooked knowledge suggests.

In a Twitter dialogue on Might 1, Travis Kling, head of crypto hedge fund Ikigai, produced recent proof that, regardless of volatility, Bitcoin has preserved its traders’ wealth.

BTC protected hodlers from “catastrophic occasion”

Since February, BTC/USD has delivered steady returns of 0.6%, Kling mentioned, smoothing out any ache to “hodlers” sparked by one of probably the most unnerving monetary implosions of current historical past final month.

“The worth of #Bitcoin elevated 0.60% from the top of February to the top of April amidst one of probably the most catastrophic financial occasions in historical past,” he summarized. 

A retailer of worth.

The narrative of Bitcoin as a retailer of worth in its present state has undergone a metamorphosis for the reason that begin of 2020. 

After the March crash, the most important cryptocurrency has in truth seen durations throughout which it was much less risky than conventional markets, together with shares and oil. 

Indicators of a gradual decoupling from market worth actions additional reinforce a constructive outlook for Bitcoin as a long-term wealth preservation software. 

Macro assets year-to-date returns

Macro property year-to-date returns. Supply: Skew

Pantera CEO: BTC will “come of age” in 2020

Responding to Kling, criticism of Bitcoin from Bloomberg editor Joe Weisenthal, who contended that the U.S. greenback was extra steady, noticed a swift putdown. 

As each Kling and beforehand Cointelegraph famous, the greenback’s enormous inflation relative to Bitcoin logically not permits it to compete for the shop of worth title.

Bitcoin’s inflation price will drop to 1.8% in round two weeks’ time as its third block reward halving takes place.

Yr to this point, in the meantime, knowledge from monitoring useful resource Skew confirms that Bitcoin is the very best macro asset play, even beating gold. 

On that matter, Dan Morehead, CEO of Pantera Capital, summarized this week:

Bitcoin was born in a monetary disaster.  It’s going to come of age in this one.

