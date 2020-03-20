Bitcoin Price Stable as COVID-19 Pandemic Drops Stocks to 2017 Levels

Yesterday was one other abysmal day for the S&P 500 and Dow as each markets dropped 5.18% and 6.30%, almost erasing the whole lot of the features every market accrued since Donald Trump took workplace on January, 19, 2017.

Up to now, the unrelenting downturn in equities markets continues even as the Trump Administration makes an attempt to calm the general public by holding every day press conferences on the White Home that are headed by the Coronavirus Activity Drive.

Earlier within the day U.S. lawmakers accepted the Coronavirus reduction invoice which when signed by the president will present furloughed American employees with up to two weeks of paid sick and household go away, together with free COVID-19 testing for these exhibiting signs associated to the virus.

In the meantime, volatility indexes just like the VIX, TVIX and UVXY soared to new highs not seen for the reason that 2008 monetary disaster. What is evident is that market individuals stay afraid of the long-term results of the present financial shutdown and traders are starting to get the sense that the COVID-19 disaster won’t be cured by quantitative easing, all-time low rates of interest and large company bailouts.

Crypto market every day worth chart. Supply: Coin360

After falling 50.8% final week, Bitcoin (BTC) worth seems to have discovered strong floor and the cryptocurrency has held the $5k mark fairly nicely this week. This can be a quite fascinating flip of occasions contemplating that final week analysts had been lamenting how the digital asset fell in tandem with markets, an entire inversion of the argument that Bitcoin is inversely correlated to main markets.

BTC USDT 4-hour chart. Supply: TradingView

Regardless that the worth dropped to $5,009, Bitcoin has held the $5,050 to $5,400 vary, buying and selling as excessive as $5,436 right this moment. The 4-hour timeframe exhibits the worth consolidating right into a tighter vary inside the pennant.

Earlier within the day the 12-period transferring common additionally crossed above the 26-MA however on the time of writing the 12 is curving again down towards the 26-MA as the MACD histogram exhibits a slowdown in momentum and the RSI is pulling again to 46.

BTC USDT 4-hour chart. Supply: TradingView

At present the worth is supported at $5,158 which traces up with the decrease Bollinger Band arm and a excessive quantity node on the quantity profile seen vary. Under this degree $4,800 and $4,400 are every assist.

The entire elements talked about above recommend Bitcoin is making ready a bigger transfer and regardless of holding a sample of upper lows, the worth stays capped at $5,415 and $5,500.

Bullish situation

A bullish end result would contain Bitcoin worth pushing above the $5,500 resistance on the overhead trendline of the pennant to flip the extent from resistance to assist then in search of a every day larger excessive above $5,900.

As talked about in earlier evaluation, $6,300 is predicted to current resistance however above this level there’s a hole on the VPVR which merchants may push to the mid $7,000s on a excessive quantity breakout.

A worth rejection within the $6,300 to $6,400 area can also be a suitable situation as Bitcoin would not less than have made a leg up and might consolidate on this larger vary.

Bearish situation

A bearish situation would see the worth drop beneath the $5,158 assist and doable beneath the pennant to the beforehand talked about helps at $4,800 and $4,400. Merchants issuing requires the worth to drop beneath $3,000 have probably drawn collectively a thesis which begins with measuring the entry to the bearish pennant from $6,300 to $3,775 then including the size of this pullback to the the vertex of the pennant, bringing the post-breakdown worth to $2,678.

After all, this might occur, particularly contemplating the current sturdy correlation of Bitcoin to equities worth motion, but it surely’s good to do not forget that Bitcoin stays oversold on the upper timeframes.

Throughout final week’s calamity the worth bounced proper at a VPVR demand space at $3,775.This space additionally functioned as a long-term assist zone from late December 2018 to late March 2019 when Bitocin lastly reached a backside after which rallied in April 2019.

The views and opinions expressed listed below are solely these of the creator and don’t essentially mirror the views of Cointelegraph. Each funding and buying and selling transfer includes danger. You need to conduct your personal analysis when making a call.