Bitcoin Options Volume Sets Record as BTC Miners Hit Breakeven Cost

Bitcoin (BTC) derivatives merchants had been something however bearish throughout Monday’s crash, information reveals — choices volumes set a large $200 million all-time excessive.

In keeping with figures collated by monitoring useful resource Skew Markets, volatility which noticed BTC/USD descend to two-month lows of $7,625 sparked a surge in choices buying and selling.

BTC choices close to $200M day by day

Combination quantity from CME Group and exchanges such as Deribit and OKEx totaled $198 million as the week started. The determine simply eclipses the earlier file of round $175 million seen in February.

Bitcoin choices quantity. Supply: Skew

Since then, volatility has seen Bitcoin surpass $8,000 earlier than erasing its positive factors on Tuesday, returning to ranges at round $7,800. In conventional markets, the Dow Jones likewise reversed the progress made previous to opening on the day.

$8K essential for miners

Analysts remained extremely cautious concerning the short-term outlook for BTC/USD. The world round $8,000 remained essential, Capriole digital asset supervisor Charles Edwards famous, as it represents Bitcoin’s common manufacturing price for miners.

After Could’s block reward halving occasion, he mentioned, that manufacturing price will skyrocket to round $17,800, with $8,000 set to be a “pessimistic” worth flooring for the remainder of this yr.

“I wouldn’t put a selected date on it, my goal is for mid-late 2020,” Edwards added.

Earlier, Cointelegraph reported that even at $7,600, Bitcoin could be performing precisely as anticipated in line with stock-to-flow, one in every of its most traditionally correct worth forecasting fashions.