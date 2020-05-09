Bitcoin Is Outperforming Every Mainstream Asset Class in 2020

Information revealed by market analysis agency Fundstrat reveals that Bitcoin (BTC) is the top-performing asset class of 2020 thus far.

The information, posted to Twitter by Fundstrat’s Thomas Lee, reveals Bitcoin to have outperformed each different asset class by not less than 19% — with BTC having gained 39% for the reason that begin of the yr.

20-year U.S. treasures rank because the second-best performing asset with a 21.1% year-to-date (YTD) acquire, adopted by gold with 12.5%, and U.S. treasuries with 8.9%.

International authorities bonds and the Nasdaq elevated by 1.8% and 1.7% respectively, whereas high-grade U.S. credit score and money funds put up roughly 0.5%. All different asset lessons are at the moment in the purple.

Bitcoin on observe to outperform for the second consecutive yr

The put up additionally particulars the efficiency of the highest 13 asset lessons of 2019, which Bitcoin once more tops with a 12-month acquire of 92.2%.

The Nasdaq ranked second with 35.2%, adopted by the S&P 500 28.9%, and the MSCI World Index with 25.2%.

Bitcoin can be the most effective performing asset of 2017 with a acquire of over 1,550% and would have comprised the highest commodity of 2016.

Main altcoins outshine BTC on YTD charts

As of this writing, Bitcoin seems to have gained 33.5% from $7,205 to $9,620 for the reason that begin of the yr — rating BTC because the fifth-strongest performing of the highest ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization YTD.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) at the moment boasts the biggest positive factors for 2020, having risen 115% from $98 to $210.5. Tezos (XTZ) ranks second, posting a 107.5% enhance from $1.35 to $2.80.

Ether (ETH) and Stellar (XLM) observe with positive factors of roughly 61% every.