Bitcoin Hash Rate Tag Hits New Record 8 Days From Halving

After the mid-March worth crash led to a short exodus of miners working older {hardware}, the Bitcoin (BTC) hash fee posted a brand new all-time excessive (ATH) of greater than 142 exahashes per second (EX/s) on March 3.

The brand new file beats out the earlier ATH of 123 EX/s posted on March 8.

BTC hash fee tags new file 8 days from halving

With Bitcoin’s third halving occasion roughly three weeks away, the BTC mining hash fee is towards pushing into file highs.

BTC hashing energy crashed 40% in two weeks after setting its earlier ATH on March 8, dropping from 123 EX/s to simply 75 EX/s.

Nonetheless, with costs rebonding, the next six weeks noticed hash fee acquire 90% — with analysts speculating {that a} mixture of rising crypto costs and the upcoming obcelense of many older ASICs amid the halving have contributed to hash energy almost doubling in lower than two months.

Halving is a ‘wholesome rebalance’

Chatting with Cointelegraph, Johnson Xu, the top of analysis and analytics at TokenInsight, predicted that “a big proportion of older technology miners comparable to S9s will probably be shut down” shortly after the halving transpires.

Regardless of the disruptions the occasion has on the mining sector, Johnson describes the halving as “a wholesome rebalance to drive the community to re-adjust itself into an environment friendly community the place miners could make ample margin.”

“The bitcoin halving will end result within the community briefly time period chaos, nevertheless, as soon as the problem adjustment kicks in and self-adjust to an equilibrium state, we are going to see the bitcoin community again to a secure place rapidly,” Johnson added.