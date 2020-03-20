Bitcoin crossed the $ 6,500 mark by pulling up altcoins

At the second, March 20, the first cryptocurrency continued its assured restoration – the BTC worth has already surpassed the $ 6500 mark.

The chart beneath displays surges in shopping for and promoting volumes in opposition to the background of upward impulses, confirming the power of the improvement:

At the second, the worth reached $ 6749. Bitstamp alternate half hour BTC / USD chart

So now the “magnificent ten” appears, in accordance with CoinGecko:

As you can see, over the earlier day, bitcoin has grown by 21.7%, and over seven days – by 28%. The fastest-growing Bitcoin SV is 43% per day. It’s normally noteworthy that now the OKEx alternate OKB token is amongst the prime ten most capitalized property.

All the market capitalization is now at spherical $ 184 billion, the Bitcoin dominance index is 64.8%.

Recall the completely different day, the heads of a variety of cryptocurrency corporations shared their views on the current situation and market prospects.

