Bitcoin crossed the $ 6,500 mark by pulling up altcoins

March 20, 2020
At the second, March 20, the first cryptocurrency continued its assured restoration – the BTC worth has already surpassed the $ 6500 mark.

The chart beneath displays surges in shopping for and promoting volumes in opposition to the background of upward impulses, confirming the power of the improvement:

At the second, the worth reached $ 6749. Bitstamp alternate half hour BTC / USD chart

So now the “magnificent ten” appears, in accordance with CoinGecko:

https://forklog.com/ "width =" 750 "peak =" 399 "srcset =" https://i1.wp.com/www.thebulletintime.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/1584709727_960_Bitcoin-crossed-the-6500-mark-by-pulling-up-altcoins.png?w=1320 750w, https://forklog.com /wp-content/uploads/CoinGecko-5-300x160.png 300w, https://forklog.com/wp-content/uploads/CoinGecko-5-470x250.png 470w "sizes =" (max-width: 750px) 100vw , 750px "/></p data-recalc-dims=

As you can see, over the earlier day, bitcoin has grown by 21.7%, and over seven days – by 28%. The fastest-growing Bitcoin SV is 43% per day. It’s normally noteworthy that now the OKEx alternate OKB token is amongst the prime ten most capitalized property.

All the market capitalization is now at spherical $ 184 billion, the Bitcoin dominance index is 64.8%.

Recall the completely different day, the heads of a variety of cryptocurrency corporations shared their views on the current situation and market prospects.

