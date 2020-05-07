Bitcoin Breaches $10K for First Time Since February

Zoom, the popular-by-necessity video conferencing service, has acquired crypto key listing Keybase in a bid to deliver end-to-end encryption to its paying clients.

“We’re engaged on an in depth cryptographic design to be revealed by Could 22 for public evaluation,” tweeted, Alex Stamos, a former chief data safety officer of Fb who joined Zoom as a advisor. “This shall be an open and clear design course of as Zoom builds one thing each distinctive and impactful to the privateness...