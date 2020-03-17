Binance.US Will List Tezos Token for Trading on March 16th

On March 16th, digital asset market Binance.US will record XTZ, the in-house cryptocurrency of blockchain challenge Tezos.

In accordance with an announcement on Binance’s web site, buying and selling for XTZ/USD and XTZ/BUSD buying and selling pairs might be accessible on Monday, March 16th at 9:00 AM EST.

On the time of writing, customers on Binance.US can deposit USD, BUSD, or XTZ to their wallets earlier than buying and selling goes dwell on Monday. Nevertheless, solely deposits of the XYZ tokens might be allowed; withdrawals are permitted after 9:00 AM on March 16.

XTZ is presently valued at $1.47.

A short historical past of Tezos

Tezos was conceived in 2014 by Arthur and Kathleen Breitman. In July 2017, it held a wildly profitable preliminary coin providing that raised $232 million, making it the biggest ICO for a quick time till it was overtaken by Filecoin a couple of months later.

The cryptocurrency hit highs of round $3.90 in February 2020, largely outperforming the vast majority of altcoins.