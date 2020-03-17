NEWS

Binance.US Will List Tezos Token for Trading on March 16th

March 17, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

On March 16th, digital asset market Binance.US will record XTZ, the in-house cryptocurrency of blockchain challenge Tezos.

In accordance with an announcement on Binance’s web site, buying and selling for XTZ/USD and XTZ/BUSD buying and selling pairs might be accessible on Monday, March 16th at 9:00 AM EST.

On the time of writing, customers on Binance.US can deposit USD, BUSD, or XTZ to their wallets earlier than buying and selling goes dwell on Monday. Nevertheless, solely deposits of the XYZ tokens might be allowed; withdrawals are permitted after 9:00 AM on March 16.

XTZ is presently valued at $1.47.

A short historical past of Tezos

Tezos was conceived in 2014 by Arthur and Kathleen Breitman. In July 2017, it held a wildly profitable preliminary coin providing that raised $232 million, making it the biggest ICO for a quick time till it was overtaken by Filecoin a couple of months later.

The cryptocurrency hit highs of round $3.90 in February 2020, largely outperforming the vast majority of altcoins.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *