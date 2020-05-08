Binance Hires Former HSBC Banker and Fintech Veteran to Lead UK Growth

Main cryptocurrency change Binance has employed banking and fintech veteran Teana Baker-Taylor to lead its growth in the UK and European market.

Baker-Taylor has over 20 years of expertise in HSBC, Citi, and the Royal Financial institution of Scotland, and was the chief director of U.Ok.-headquartered blockchain and digital belongings trade physique International Digital Finance.

In 2018 and 2019, she was acknowledged as one of the vital influential ladies in fintech globally by Innovate Finance and was additionally awarded the Blockchain Chief award by Girls In Tech in 2019. In an interview with Cointelegraph on Could 8, Baker-Taylor mentioned:

I spent important time in my profession in banking, particularly in funds, treasury and capital markets. These areas of conventional finance additionally occur to be the place essentially the most innovation and disruption has occurred over the previous few years.

The emergence of fintech, Baker-Taylor added, with its drive to scale back friction and improve transparency in monetary companies, has paved the way in which for the adoption of digital belongings and blockchain.

More and more, she has centered her efforts on bridging between conventional and decentralized finance, each of which she says share comparable industrial alternatives, regulatory hurdles and safety and reputational danger considerations.

“I imagine digital belongings have the potential to revolutionize cash at a macro stage — as a burgeoning asset class, as a brand new means to increase capital globally, and by means of the tokenization of merchandise,” Baker-Talor mentioned. Their affect can, in her view, broaden entry to monetary companies and wealth creation, which has “traditionally been inaccessible to the plenty.”

Baker-Taylor says the UK stays “massively essential” post-Brexit

At Binance, Baker-Taylor mentioned she is going to draw upon her earlier expertise in industrial technique, product and proposition growth, in addition to advertising and marketing, communications and regulatory coverage. In her function, she is going to lead the change’s growth of a brand new suite of companies for the U.Ok. and European markets.

Regardless of Brexit, the U.Ok. “continues to be a massively essential world market,” which is integral to Binance’s development, she mentioned. London stays the most important marketplace for international change and the second-largest monetary heart on this planet. Prior to now decade, the U.Ok. has invested closely in monetary innovation, as Baker-Taylor famous:

Challenger banks, peer-to-peer lending and crowdfunding platforms had been born throughout this avant-garde time in U.Ok. monetary markets. Because of this, the U.Ok. has secured a place as a world innovation hub by means of authorities funding, attracting expertise and enterprise capital, and with a progressive monetary regulator who has demonstrated a willingness to interact and collaborate with trade contributors.

As Cointelegraph has reported, the U.Ok.-born digital banking app Revolut has lately moved to fast-track its crypto companies for all normal customers, saying it’s widening entry sooner than deliberate due to the worldwide financial disaster sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By February of this yr, the app had grown to develop into one in every of Europe’s most useful fintech corporations and has lately launched companies in america.

Binance’s personal world growth efforts embody new companies rolled out final month in two main rising markets, India and Indonesia, and sustained extension of fiat gateways, with present assist for crypto purchases utilizing bank cards in over 50 jurisdictions worldwide.