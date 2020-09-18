Billionaire Warren Buffett traded in his $ 20 cell phone for an iPhone

Associated Press Photo/Nati Harnik, File



Warren Buffett has succumbed to technology.

According to statements made by the magnate himself to CNBC, Buffett has decided to exchange his $ 20 folding phone, Samsung Haven U320, for an iPhone 11. Buffett, 89, owns 5.6 percent of the shares of Manzana. “My folding phone is gone forever,” Buffett told CNBC although he explains to the outlet that he did not buy an iPhone, but rather it was a gift from several people, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has several Years of trying to convince him to swap out his old-fashioned Samsung phone for a device made by Apple.

However, despite the fact that Buffett has taken the step of changing one cell phone for another, he says he only uses his iPhone to make phone calls. Buffett also says that he has an iPad, but uses it primarily for research and checking stock prices.

Buffett finished 2019 as the third richest person in the world, according to Forbes and ahead of him are only Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in first and second position respectively. Buffett’s net worth was valued at US $ 82.5 billion in 2019 after donating US $ 3.4 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a private charitable foundation to which, according to reports, Bill Gates has donated $ 35 billion since its inception in 1994.

