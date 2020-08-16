Billie Eilish and John Leyend to perform during the Democratic convention

Artists such as Billie Eilish and John Leyend will participate in the Democratic convention, which due to the coronavirus will be held virtually and in which former Vice President Joe Biden will accept the party’s candidacy for the US Presidency.

Other artists who will perform at the convention, which will be held from August 17 to 20, are Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce and Stephen Stills, the organization said in a statement.

“In just three days we will begin a Democratic National Convention that will look and feel very different from past conventions,” said event program executive Stephanie Cutter.

“It will be a real US convention, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under the failed leadership of Donald Trump, the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president, “he added.

Cutter stressed that the artists who will be speaking at the convention are committed to promoting voter registration and mobilizing them.

The convention will host on Monday night a performance by a choir that will sing the national anthem and will have 57 members representing each of the country’s states and territories, who will participate from different locations.

On August 5, Biden’s campaign announced that he was not going to travel to Milwaukee (Wisconsin), where the convention was scheduled, to give his grand speech accepting the presidential nomination of the Democratic Party and that, instead, he will address to the nation from their residence in Delaware.

“This convention will be unlike any other in history,” Joe Solmonese, the executive director of the Democratic National Convention, said in a statement.

Unlike previous conventions, which occupied six hours of daily interventions in the midst of all the hype and fanfare, this year’s one will have a two-hour program every night, between 9:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. local time, which will be broadcast on television.

Among the personalities who will give speeches are former Presidents Barack Obama (2009-2017) and Bill Clinton (1993-2001); former First Lady Michelle Obama; former Secretary of State and former Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton; Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren; Legislator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Speaker of the Lower House, Nancy Pelosi.

In that programming, there will be connections with voters in different parts of the US, in what is an attempt by the Democratic Party to include the public.