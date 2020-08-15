Bill Nye rides on TikTok to tell us that we are one species

Eddy Chen / Netflix



If anyone can give humans hope that we will begin to treat each other as equals regardless of our skin color, it is Bill Nye, the American scientist better known as “The Science Guy”.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, July 19, Nye used a world map to illustrate how ultraviolet light works on each continent. Using his usual passionate presentation style, Nye explains how the closer you are to the equator, the more you are exposed to ultraviolet light — and less if you are further away.

“Now here is the same map of the same continents with only one color, and it turns out that everyone on Earth is descended from the people who lived here in Africa,” Nye explains in the video.

For centuries, as humans migrated around the world, the color of our skin changed.

“Our skin is where we make vitamin D; if you don’t get enough UV light, then you don’t get enough vitamin D,” Nye continued. “But if you get too much UV, then you break down your folates. You have to have it in perfect balance. And because UV varies, our skin color varies. That’s why we have a different skin color.”

But this was not just a simplified scientific explanation of why we all have different skin colors. Nye also wanted to teach us a more important lesson: We are all equal and should treat each other the same, rather than by the color of our skin.

“We are all one species,” Nye concludes in his video. “But we’re not treating each other fairly. Not everyone is getting a uniform jolt. So it’s time to turn things around.”

The short TikTok video became a viral hit, with more than 3 million views as of press time, and was trending globally on Twitter on Sunday.

With the collaboration of Laura Martínez.