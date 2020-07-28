Bill Gates says the world needs WHO now more than ever

Bloomberg screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Bill Gates, the billionaire philanthropist, co-founder of Microsoft, used his Twitter account on Wednesday, April 15, to criticize President Donald Trump’s decision to stop financial aid to the World Health Organization. Gates says the organization’s work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and it cannot be erased with the stroke of a pen.

“Stopping funding for the World Health Organization during a global health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds,” Gates tweeted Wednesday. “Their work is holding back the spread of COVID-19 and if that work stops, no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever.” (WHO stands for the World Health Organization.)

Halting funding for the World Health Organization during a world health crisis is as dangerous as it sounds. Their work is slowing the spread of COVID-19 and if that work is stopped no other organization can replace them. The world needs @WHO now more than ever. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) April 15, 2020

The Gates Foundation has been quite vocal about what it takes to stop the coronavirus pandemic. On April 2, he said the United States needs a national shutdown to curb the spread of the virus. Then, on April 9 in an interview on CNBC, Gates said there must be an improvement in testing if the country wants to return to normal operations.