Bill Gates-funded coronavirus vaccine in testing

A vaccine for him coronavirus Funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation begins its phase of human testing in the United States.

According to an entry on the website of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, the biotech company that works on the vaccine and is funded by the Microsoft co-founder, the vaccine has already received the green light from the United States Food and Drug Administration ( FDA) to begin the human experimental phase.

The name of the vaccine is INO-4800 and according to the company that develops it, it has given promising results in animal studies, which indicated a greater immune response to the virus. Inovio says she will test the vaccine in 40 healthy adults in the next few days, who will receive two doses of it four weeks apart to check their immune responses. If the clinical trials are successful, Inovio says he hopes to have up to a million doses of the vaccine ready by the end of the year, both for use in additional tests and for possible emergency use with prior authorization from authorities.

Bill Gates has previously shown his efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. In March, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced that would work with the University of Washington to develop COVID-19 test kits so that residents of the city of Seattle could be tested at home. Gates also recently said in an opinion piece published in The Washington Post that the United States is not taking the necessary steps to prevent COVID-19 from becoming a really serious problem in the country.

The coronavirus was first detected in China in December and has spread rapidly worldwide. As of April 6, there are already more than 1.3 million cases of contagion worldwide, of which more than 368,000 correspond to the United States.

