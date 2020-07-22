Bill Gates and TikTok donate US $ 20 million to fight COVID-19

Getty Images



Bill Gates and the social network TikTok donated US $ 20 million to fight against COVID-19Reuters reported on Wednesday, April 29.

The money will go to Gavi, a global alliance that seeks to promote access to vaccines and immunity in poor countries. Reuters, citing an official announcement, says Gavi will use the money to fight contagion in Africa. Gavi will also use the money to bring the COVID-19 vaccines, once they’re ready, to Africa and other developing regions.

Bil Gates, also known for being the founder of Microsoft, is one of the investors behind Gavi. The World Health Organization (WHO), The World Bank, UNICEF, among other entities, are also behind Gavi. Recently, Reuters says, Gavi spent $ 29 million on health systems in poor countries struggling to curb COVID-19.

Gates is one of the philanthropists and people who have turned most to help against COVID-19, a disease discovered last December and that until the end of April has infected almost 3 million people worldwide, especially in the United States. United. Gates, in addition to his donations, is behind one of the more than 100 vaccines they are in tests to cure the disease.

TikTok, meanwhile, is also collaborating on several fronts. The social network launched a sticker for donations and the company promised to double all donations until May 27. In addition to this initiative and the one now announced together with Gates, TikTok allocated US $ 250 million against COVID-19.

