‘Bill and Ted’ to hit pay-per-view homes and select rooms

The third installment of the Bill and Ted franchise, “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” will have its premiere on pay-per-view and in select movie theaters in the United States on September 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Variety reported.

As Covid-19 cases continue to increase in the country, it is not known when there could be a significant reopening of its cinemas; in fact, in Los Angeles and New York, the two largest film markets in the United States, have not yet given permission to reopen the venues.

Bill and Ted’s new film, which was originally slated to premiere on August 21, is the latest Hollywood project to adapt to a virtual premiere, followed by films like “Artemis Fowl” and the new SpongeBob film.

The feature film, which has been in development since 2010, stars actors Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter; It was directed by Dean Parisot under a script by Chris Matherson and Ed Solomon.

It is 29 years after the last adventure of the protagonists, who often travel back in time to embark on a wild adventure to save the world.

The change of plans for Bill and Ted follows the Hollywood movement to delay, again, the film “Tenet”, by Christopher Nolan, which is one of the great productions that is expected to rescue the economy of the film industry.

It was also announced this Thursday that the AMC Theaters, the largest chain in the United States, will delay its reopening plans again, and that it does not plan to carry them out until mid or late August, depending on whether Disney decides to release “Mulan” , whose release date is scheduled for August 21.