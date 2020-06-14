Bihar SSC Inter Level Recruitment 2020 Apply for 13120 Posts at bssc.bih.nic.in:

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission has declared the notification of the Bihar SSC Inter Level Recruitment 2020 at the official site www.bssc.bih.nic.in. There are total 13120 number of vacancies available for the various posts such as Revenue Clerk, Panchayat Secretary, and Lower Division Clerk, etc. So the eligible candidates can apply at online at the official site.

Earlier, the Bihar Staff Selection Commission has announced the biggest job vacancies for the various posts. This is the best opportunity to get government sector in the Bihar State. There are a large number of vacancies available for the various posts. So the eligible candidates may apply at online to the main portal before the last date of submission. The last time for submitting the online application form is 10th March 2020. The eligibility criteria are shown at below.

Bihar SSC Inter Level Recruitment 2020:

Name of the job: There are various posts vacancies available such as Forest Guard, Dealing Assistant Sub Inspector, Typing Assistant Sub Inspector, and Instructor.

Number of Vacancies: There is total 13120 number of vacancies available.

For Forest Guard: Total 693 posts available.

For Dealing Assistant Sub Inspector: Total 87 posts available.

For Typing Assistant Sub Inspector: Total 78 posts available.

For Instructor: Total 122 posts available.

Job Location: The position located in Bihar State, India.

Educational Qualifications:

The candidates who are applied for this post they should pass 10+2 class/ 12th class or intermediate in the recognized board.

Age limit:

The applicants have minimum age should be 18 years. The upper age relaxation should give to the reserved candidates as per the government norms.

Pay Scale:

The payment is given to the candidates Rs.5200/- to Rs.20200/- with the grade pay Rs.2400/-.

Important dates:

Starting date of the Application Form filling process: –

Last Date of submitting the Online Application Form: –

Application Fee:

The application fee pays for the General Category Candidates up to Rs.300/- and for the reserved category candidates pay up to Rs.75/-.

Selection Process:

The selection procedure based on the Preliminary exam and Main exam.

How to Apply for the ITBP Recruitment 2020?

Eligible candidates follow the steps for the BSSC Recruitment 2020 as shown in below.

Candidates first visit the Official site at bssc.bih.nic.in. Then on the home page click on the Career tab. Find the link “Bihar SSC Inter Level Recruitment 2020” and click on that. Then all information read carefully and fill it. Then upload your passport size photo and scanned signature and click on submit button. Then Download it and take print out for the further use.

Official website: www.bssc.bih.nic.in