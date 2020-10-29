Bihar New Ration Card List 2020 PDF Download / Check Status at epds.bihar.gov.in

Bihar ration card list is available on the site of the Bihar government named epds.bihar.gov.in. However, the people of the Bihar state can also check their name of the ration card on the other site name fcp.bih.nic.in.

The people who have made the application for the ration card can check their names on the list of the ration card list. The person can go to the given link on the mobile. So check the list of the operation card can check their name on the website of the Bihar government.

The government has made a list in the PDF format of the document. The person can only download the list of the ration card in a PDF format.

If you have made registration to get a new ration card to the government, then the government has now published the list of ration cards.

The person should have to check their name on the ration card list that is published by the Bihar government. The applicant can make an inquiry for the ration card.

About Bihar Ration Card List:

The Ration card is a government document that is governed by the government itself to the poor people of the nation. You can use the ration card for identity purposes also. However, the ration card can be used to get the advantage of the government.

The government will give the benefits of the various scheme on the basis of your ration card information. The government has made one scheme to provide the ration to the poor people of the nation. Poor people will get the ration from the fair price shop, which is the government headed only.

To get the ration from the fair price shop, the government will seek the information from the person of the ration card. The government has published the list of APL and BPL cardholders.

The person can check their name in the list of APL and BPL card list. If the person has already applied for the new ration card, then they should check their name on the list that is published by the government of Bihar.

However, during the lockdown situation, the government has distributor the financial amount of Rs.1000 to all the ration cardholders of the state. If any person does not have the ration card, then they can apply for the ration card issue from the government.

For getting the ration card from the government as a government document, the person has to fill the application form for the ration card. After filling the application form, the person will get the ration card on him after some time.

Procedure for Finding the List of the Ration Card:

Here, we will get the information about how to check the list of the ration card that is published by the government of Bihar.

If you have applied for the ration card earlier and now you are looking for the list of the ration card, then you should have read this article for sure.

After completing this article, you will come to know how you can check your name on the ration card list.