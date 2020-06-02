Bihar New Ration Card List Details procedure to check names

Details procedure to check names in Bihar New Ration Card List

Bihar Government has announced the official website for New Ration Card List. Now, Bihar Citizens can download New Ration Card List 2020 in PDF Format. To download the Ration Card form, citizens have to visit the official website that Bihar Government has launched.

The official website for New Ration Card List: http://epds.bihar.gov.in/ and http://fcp.bih.nic.in/

With the purpose of more information and Bihar Citizens can get more information about the Bihar New Ration Card list we have selected some content list.

About Online service of Bihar New Ration Card List How to check your Name in Bihar Ration Card List? How to Download Ration Card in PDF Format? How to Check Rs. 1000 Transfer Status of NFSA Ration Card Helpline Contact Details of Bihar Ration Card.

Now, let’s see one by one point and get more information about Bihar Ration Card.

Bihar New Ration Card List Online service

Bihar Government has launched a website for the Ration Card program for Bihar Citizens. People of Bihar can apply for a new Ration Card with these Official websites. Above we have mentioned the official website of the Bihar Government for new registration. Also, Citizens can download and print the PDF format of the Ration Card through these websites.

Bihar Citizens can check the online status of the New Ration Card List. So People can Inquire Status and Activation of New Ration Card. Ration Card is beneficial for poor people who are included in the below poverty list. With the help of the BPL Ration Card, Citizens can buy Grains and other necessary ingredients in Minimal amount. Ration Shops will supply these Grains and Ingredients. The ration Card list is Public for Simple Process of Status checking. So people can check their name in APL and BPL List, and Check Rs. 1000 credit status of NFSA Ration Card Holders.

Bihar Ration Card List check your Name

Here, this procedure will help you to check your name in Bihar Ration Card List. We will give you step by step guidance.

Step – 1

In the First Step, Candidates have to visit the official website to check their name in Bihar Ration Card List.

Click on the http://fcp.bih.nic.in/ website, and then click on the Ration Card Survey / Updating Link: http://epds.bihar.gov.in/

Step – 2

After clicking on this link, on the left side of the page, you can see the “RCMS” option and click on that option.

If you don’t want to search RCMS Option then below direct link will redirect you on the RCMS Option.

Link of RCMS: http://epds.bihar.gov.in/DistrictWiseRationCardDetailsBH.aspx

Step – 3

When RCMS Page will open you have to select the District Area of your place, then click on the “Show” option and another page will open after a few seconds.

Step – 4

Next, under the selected district, you can see Block name columns. And this page will be titled as Report on Category Wise Number of Ration Card in Block.

As per the page, title click on the Block Name.

Step – 5

When you click on the Block name, Page will redirect you on the Panchayat Name list page. Now, you can click on your Panchayat Name.

Step – 6

Panchayat name will be redirected to the village’s name and Click on your Village Name.

Step – 7

When you click on the Village name, it will redirect you on the Report on Category Wise Number of Ration Card FPS wise page.

Step – 8

Next, you can see FPS Name under the Panchayat and Village name, where you can see Ration Card Number.

If you want to details under the Ration Card Number, then you have to click on the given “Ration Card Number”

Ration Card Download in PDF Format

You can easily download the PDF Format of the Ration Card. When you open the above official website link, you can see Ration Card Details. Next, you can click on the “Print Page” button.

Next, you can select one option from “Adobe PDF” which is stat under the “Select Printer” Option. After selecting this option, you can click on the Print Button.

How to Check Rs. 1000 Transfer Status of NFSA Ration Card

Bihar Government has announced to pay 1000 Rupees to every NFSA Ration Cardholder due to Corona Virus spread and lockdown. This transfer is held under the Nation Food Security Act.

Open http://epds.bihar.gov.in/ website where you can see the link of COVID-19 Relied Fund, You have to click on that link.

Here you can click on http://164.100.251.6/FOODDBT/VerifyPDS.aspx direct link to check Rs. 1000 status.

After clicking on this link you can see a new website page, where you have to enter Ration Card Number on the given text box, Then you have to click on the Search Button.

Bihar Ration Card Helpline Contact Details

If you have any queries related to Bihar Ration Card, for that Bihar government has released the toll-free helpline number.

Toll-Free Number: 1800 3456 194

This number will help you to solve any query as well as to ask any details about Bihar Ration Card.