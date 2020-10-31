Bihar Mukhyamantri SC / ST Udyami Yojana 2020 Online Registration / Application Form – Interest-Free Loans to Entrepreneurs

Bihar government is launching many schemes for the betterment of the citizens of the state. The government is launching a scheme for the various caste of the people.

For the development of the people of the state, the government is making policy for the people. According to the policy of the government, the government is launching various schemes that will be helpful for the people of the state.

Those schemes will be helpful for the people of the nation as well as in the economic development of the nation.

However, due to the corona pandemic, the central government is making the lockdown situation in the nation and so that the income of the people is stopped.

Due to the lack of employment, the youth of the nation can not earn money. The employment opportunity will be reduced due to the lockdown and recession situation in the nation.

In this challenging situation, the government is trying to help people who are jobless. To help the people to start a new business, the government will give them finance to start the business and become a job maker, not a job giver.

About Bihar Mukhyamantri SC/ST Udyami Scheme 2020:

Under this scheme, the Bihar government is giving the loan to the people of the SC/ST people who want to start their business. The government will help them out by providing finance to those people.

However, under this scheme, the government will only give finance to the people with SC/ST caste.

The government will have to make the scheme to provide finance to the backward caste people so that they can start their new business. As those people will start their new business, they will get the income from the business.

For the development of the business, they have to hire more people for the business. So a person once was a job seeker would become a job giver with the help f this scheme.

This scheme will also help the government to increase the number of new start-ups in the state. The government is encouraging the people of the state to start a new business.

In this scheme, the government will encourage the SC/ST caste people by giving them finance to start new businesses and increase the number of new start-ups in the state. This Scheme will also achieve the goal of the government to make in India.

Under this scheme, more and more businesses will start in Bihar, so the production sector of the Bihar state will increase, and the GDP contribution of the Bihar state in the production sector will also increase.

Salient Features of the Bihar Scheme for the people of the SC/ST caste:

The Bihar government will offer the SC/ST caste people Rs.10 lakh as financial assistance to start the new business.

As the Bihar government is giving Rs.10 lakh to the SC/St people to start the new business, The Rs. 5 lakh will be a subsidy that is given by the government of Bihar, and the remaining Rs. 5 lakh will be a loan amount that the person has to return to the government.

However, the government will not charge on the Rs. 5 lakh loan to the SC/ST people. So under this scheme, the government will give the SC/ST people an interest-free loan.

The person has to return the loan amount to the government in 84 equal installments.

Online application form for the Bihar Mukhyamantri SC/ST Udyami Scheme 2020: