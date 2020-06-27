Bihar ITI Admit Card 2020 Bihar ITICAT Hall Ticket Check at www.bceceboard.com:

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board has uploaded the notification of Bihar ITI Admit Card 2020 Bihar ITICAT Hall Ticket on to the official site at www.bceceboard.com. So the candidates who are applying for this post they can download their Bihar ITI Admit Card 2020 from the main portal site. The Bihar board conduct the examination for the various posts like DECE, BCECE, DCECE, ITICAT, PGMAT and other various studies.

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board is known as BCECE. It organized by the state government of Bihar state. The BCECE will conduct the examination for the particular courses and give admissions in particular colleges according to their marks in Bihar state. Recently it has declared the notification to conduct Bihar ITICAT examination. There were a large number of candidates applied this examination. Now it announces the Admit Card on the official site at www.bceceboard.com. So the candidates can download it.

The BCECE has conducted the ITICAT examination. It means that Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admissions Test 2020. This examination conducted will get admissions in particular departments like the fitter, electrician, turner, wireman, mechanic, etc. in ITI colleges in the Bihar State. Now it released the Bihar ITICAT Hall Ticket on the official site. So the candidates download it on the main portal at www.bceceboard.com.

Bihar ITI Admit Card 2020 has released on the official site. The hall ticket issued on the 10th April 2020. The hall ticket is the important document for seating in an examination room. The Hall Ticket contains different information regarding the examination. Candidates visit the official site www.bceceboard.com to get more information regarding the Bihar ITICAT. The examination will conduct on 29th May 2020.

How to download Bihar ITICAT Hall Ticket 2020:

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board is going to declare the notification Bihar ITI Admit Card 2020 available on the official site at www.bceceboard.com. So the candidates follow the steps to download they admit card at given below.

Candidates visit the official site at www.bceceboard.com. Then search link “Bihar ITICAT Hall Ticket 2020”. Now enter registration number, date of birth and password and click on that. Now the Hall Ticket will be displayed on your screen. Download it and take a print out for the future use.

