Bihar Board Results in 2020: BSEB 10th Class Result Date & Time

Among all this going around with COVID -19 pandemic, life seems to be coming on tracks slowly. Bihar board has announced the matrix result for 2020 shall be announced very soon. They confirmed that results have been prepared, the list of toppers have been made and they are all set to declare the results. While some skateboards and even national boards are still struggling to conduct few examinations that were postponed indefinitely due to lockdown, the Bihar board has actually been really quick.

When will the result be announced?

The board has not given any date yet about declaring the result, Anytime in May is what they have announced. Though there are some sources that say May 20 and there are others that say May 25. So, let’s wait for the board to come up with the official announcement.

Where to check the result?

The result will be available on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Also, it will be available on onlinebseb.in. Apart from these official websites, there are plenty of third-party websites too where students will have an option to check their results.

How to check the result?

The students will have to keep their roll numbers handy because that is what they will need to fetch up their results. Once the result us declared, the link will be activated on the websites, and from their just entering the valid roll number will give he detailed result of the particular student. The students are requested to check their names after they get the result on the screen just to double-check the accuracy of the roll number entered.

We wish Good luck to all the students of Matric from the Bihar board. May they outshone with success and come out with flying colors.