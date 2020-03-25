NEWS

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Commerce Results Best, Science Stream 1st Division Students More, View Updates

March 25, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2020, Sarkari Result 2020 LIVE Updates Bihar board has launched the 12th consequence right this moment. This time, 80.44 p.c college students have handed in Commerce, Science, Arts stream in complete. Final yr, 79.76 p.c handed. Students can verify their consequence board official web site https://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/, https://www.bsebinteredu.in and https://bsebbihar.com.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2020: Verify right here

Let me inform you that the Bihar board has been the primary to declare the lead to all of the boards. The consequence has been launched three days earlier as in comparison with final yr. This yr, 77.39 per cent college students have handed the Bihar Board Inter in Science. This yr, 93.26 per cent college students have handed the Bihar Board Inter in Commerce. If you’re not capable of verify the consequence on the web site proper now, then you’ll have to wait some time. To consequence Go to the official examination portal ie biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Click on on its Bihar 12th Board Result 2020 hyperlink. You can be despatched to a brand new web page. Put the required particulars on the brand new web page and submit. Your consequence can be on the display in entrance of you.

Sarkari Naukri-Result 2020 stay updates: verify right here

Reside weblog

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates:

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.