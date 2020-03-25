Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Commerce Results Best, Science Stream 1st Division Students More, View Updates

Bihar Board BSEB 12th Result 2020, Sarkari Result 2020 LIVE Updates Bihar board has launched the 12th consequence right this moment. This time, 80.44 p.c college students have handed in Commerce, Science, Arts stream in complete. Final yr, 79.76 p.c handed. Students can verify their consequence board official web site https://biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/, https://www.bsebinteredu.in and https://bsebbihar.com.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2020: Verify right here

Let me inform you that the Bihar board has been the primary to declare the lead to all of the boards. The consequence has been launched three days earlier as in comparison with final yr. This yr, 77.39 per cent college students have handed the Bihar Board Inter in Science. This yr, 93.26 per cent college students have handed the Bihar Board Inter in Commerce. If you’re not capable of verify the consequence on the web site proper now, then you’ll have to wait some time. To consequence Go to the official examination portal ie biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Click on on its Bihar 12th Board Result 2020 hyperlink. You can be despatched to a brand new web page. Put the required particulars on the brand new web page and submit. Your consequence can be on the display in entrance of you.

