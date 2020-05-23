Bihar board 10th result 2020 date: When Bihar board will be released

Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2020 Date:

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) 10 results class is going to be issued soon, waiting for students eagerly. But some people are taking advantage of this impatience of students to spread rumors. The rumor-spreading process that started with the declaration of 12th results in March is still going on. From the beginning, the fake news of the release of 10th results are being spread through social media and some websites.

Recently some websites and Bihar board on social media a list of 10th toppers are also being used to share, which is actually toppers last year.

But today, putting an end to the rumors of releasing the BSEB matriculation examination results, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has confirmed that the Board Class 10 result dates are yet to be decided. Rajiv Dwivedi, PRO of Bihar Board, told The Indian Express that the results will be announced soon but not today.

In fact, BSEB President Anand Kishore had told some time back that it will take 5 to 7 to complete the remaining work of evaluation. The evaluation work was started on 6 May and according to a report by the Navbharat Times Online News website, the board finished its assessment last Thursday and submitted its report. Subsequently, the process of post evaluation, toppers’ viva was started.

For the verification of viva marks of students has been taken since the year 2016-17. After finishing all these works, the board will release the matriculation results. According to the chairman, the process left after some evaluation, after which the results will be announced on May 25, until Monday.

Please tell that Bihar Board has completed the verification process of toppers through video conferencing. Board results will be uploaded online, and highbrow will not hold any press conferences, keeping track of -19 epidemic. While the result will be available on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in