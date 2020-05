Bighit and CJ E&M created a joint firm referred to as ‘Belift’. Beneath this firm they are going to be making a new survival show referred to as ‘I-land’ which might be airing on Mnet. On eighth Could 2020, Bighit launched a teaser video for this survival show.

Followers are excited for this Belift mission and hoping that all the things will go nicely.

What do you suppose? Are you excited for Bighit’s joint new group which might be debuting via this survival show?