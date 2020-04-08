Bigg Boss Telugu Vote 3 Online: Ravi, Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar, and Varun have been nominated for elimination

The day earlier than in the home of Bigg Boss Telugu, the method of choice for nominating the contestants to be eradicated happened. By the appears of it, Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar, Varun Sandesh, and Ravikrishna are those who have been nominated for elimination.

How can individuals vote to save lots of their favourite contestant?

It’s clearly talked about above that Ravi, Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar, and Varun has reportedly been nominated for the method of elimination within the ninth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 3.

It’s inevitable that one of many housemates have to bid farewell to the home of Bigg Boss Telugu. Nonetheless, the contestant who has to bid farewell to the home of Bigg Boss can be selected votes. Therefore, if the viewers want to save their favourite contestant, then they’ll have to vote for them as nicely.

By the appears of it, there are two distinctive methods by which viewers can place their votes. The primary and foremost method is through the official Hotstar App. Along with this, the second solution to save the contestants is by offering a missed name on the designated buyer quantity.

How you can save contestants through Hotstar App and missed name?

Obtain Hotstar in your respective Android or iOS system.

The viewers can log in into Hotstar through their e mail ID, cellular quantity or through Fb account.

Click on on the Bigg Boss 3 Telugu Banner and you can even search for this banner within the app.

Select Vote choice.

Faucet on the contestant that you simply’d need to keep within the recreation.

The viewers can even vote for the contestants by a easy missed name. The quantity for the contestants are:

Ravi Krishna: 8466 996 702

Sreemukhi: 8466 996 713

Baba Bhaskar: 8466 996 708

Varun Sandesh: 8466 996 714