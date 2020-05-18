NEWS

Big Hit says they are checking the veracity of Dispatch report

May 18, 2020
Big Hit Leisure is at present checking if Jungkook was current at the Itaewon membership.

Dispatch claimed that Jungkook, together with three different 97-ers, have been current at Itaewon’s golf equipment throughout the week the place South Korea noticed its second wave of coronavirus breakouts. Reportedly, the 4 began at a restaurant, and went to 2 completely different golf equipment. Nevertheless, after the waves of coronavirus infections began from the Itaewon golf equipment and South Korea noticed as much as four levels of infections, the authorities ordered everybody that had visited the Itaewon golf equipment from April 24th to Could sixth keep at residence for 14 days.

Keep tuned for statements from the labels.

