Big Hit Entertainment has unexpectedly dropped a mysterious teaser and fans are puzzling over its that means.

On Could 17 at midnight KST, the label shared a image with the message “D-7” by way of its official social media accounts, together with Twitter, Fb, and Weibo. Fans are speculating this has one thing to do with BTS as the group’s official Twitter account retweeted this tweet as proven in the screenshot beneath.

What do you suppose will occur in 7 days?