NEWS

Big Hit Entertainment responds to reports that they acquired Pledis Entertainment

May 19, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Big Hit Entertainment responded to rumors about their acquisition of Pledis Entertainment.

Earlier right this moment, a information outlet reported that Big Hit Entertainment had completed signing all contracts associated to the acquisition of Pledis Entertainment. They reported that all the small print had been ironed out, the contracts had been all completed, and that solely the official announcement was remaining.

Nevertheless, Big Hit Entertainment mentioned, “We’re at all times open to new alternatives, however there’s nothing determined proper now.

READ  China: Blockchain Deployment Rises Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.