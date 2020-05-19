Big Hit Entertainment responds to reports that they acquired Pledis Entertainment

Big Hit Entertainment responded to rumors about their acquisition of Pledis Entertainment.

Earlier right this moment, a information outlet reported that Big Hit Entertainment had completed signing all contracts associated to the acquisition of Pledis Entertainment. They reported that all the small print had been ironed out, the contracts had been all completed, and that solely the official announcement was remaining.

Nevertheless, Big Hit Entertainment mentioned, “We’re at all times open to new alternatives, however there’s nothing determined proper now.“