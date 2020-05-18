Big Hit Entertainment confirms Jungkook was in Itaewon, apologizes for their reaction and lack of preventative measures

Big Hit Entertainment has confirmed Jungkook‘s half of the Dispatch report.

The label mentioned,

That is our assertion on Jungkook visiting Itaewon.

First, we might prefer to convey up how numerous media retailers had known as us about whether or not Jungkook visited Itaewon or not final week, and how our dealing with of the state of affairs was problematic.

It’s true that Jungkook visited Itaewon. He didn’t go to the problematic place the place the affected person in early Might had the confirmed case, and he went a few week beforehand. He adopted the federal government rules and voluntarily obtained checked for Corona-19, and we determined that it was not our place to intrude in his private life.

Nevertheless, we now have no excuse that we positioned the artist’s private life earlier than we have been capable of emphasize the significance of social distancing. We bow our head in apology.

Jungkook visited the restaurant and bar along with his associates on the night time of April 25th. Afterward, he didn’t have a cough or a fever, and his outcomes got here out destructive. He’s additionally deeply regretting on how he didn’t comply with social distancing measures severely.

Big Hit Entertainment is at the moment doing our greatest to comply with Corona-19 prevention measures reminiscent of social distancing. We are going to work tougher to ensure this doesn’t occur once more. We apologize for worrying many individuals, together with followers.

The opposite artists’ labels haven’t but launched their statements.