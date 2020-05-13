Big Hit Entertainment announces executive restructuring

(L to R) Bang Si Hyuk, Lenzo Yoon, Park Ji Received

On Might 11, Big Hit Entertainment introduced that they might be restructuring their higher administration.

On the common shareholders assembly on April 20, Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Si Hyuk was elected because the chairman of the board and the consultant director. He’ll lead the choice making on the enterprise facet and keep his position as producer, producing and main the inventive facet of Big Hit Labels.

The key Kpop label has additionally appointed Park Ji Received with the title of HQ CEO. He’s the previous CEO of Nexon Korea and will probably be answerable for Big Hit’s headquarters and administration. Co-CEO Lenzo Yoon was appointed the title “International CEO” and he’s answerable for increasing the label into numerous markets globally.

Big Hit Entertainment additionally lately opened their ‘Big Hit America” workplaces in the US which Yoon will probably be working from. He’ll deal with partnerships and dealing with the highest corporations in the US.