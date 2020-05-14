NEWS

Big Bang’s Taeyang shares heartfelt teaser for his first documentary, ‘White Night’

May 14, 2020
Add Comment
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

Big Bang‘s Taeyang has launched a heartfelt, first teaser for his very personal, first ever documentary, ‘White Night time‘.

The upcoming documentary comprises moments, tales, ideas, and feelings from Taeyang’s ‘White Night time’ tour and album preparations, earlier than his necessary army enlistment and marriage to actress Min Hyo Rin. 

Within the documentary teaser above, Taeyang shares many glimpses of his rising ardour for the stage, his private struggles each on and off the stage, and likewise what led him to the choice of marriage simply earlier than his necessary enlistment. 

The total documentary shall be out this Might 18 at7 PM KST!

READ  ‘The Pioneer Girl’ Ree Drummond’s Favorite Winter Vacation Spot

About the author

View All Posts

Cheena Khanna

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.