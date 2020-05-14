Big Bang’s Taeyang shares heartfelt teaser for his first documentary, ‘White Night’

Big Bang‘s Taeyang has launched a heartfelt, first teaser for his very personal, first ever documentary, ‘White Night time‘.

The upcoming documentary comprises moments, tales, ideas, and feelings from Taeyang’s ‘White Night time’ tour and album preparations, earlier than his necessary army enlistment and marriage to actress Min Hyo Rin.

Within the documentary teaser above, Taeyang shares many glimpses of his rising ardour for the stage, his private struggles each on and off the stage, and likewise what led him to the choice of marriage simply earlier than his necessary enlistment.

The total documentary shall be out this Might 18 at7 PM KST!