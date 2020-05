Big Bang’s T.O.P confirmed off his gallery-like apartment on Instagram.

The favored idol posted a photograph of his luxury residence on the UN Village in Hannam on Could 18th. The pictures present a big summary portrait of T.O.P made by artist Takashi Murakami. The vacancy of the apartment together with the art work has netizens saying that his apartment appears to be like like an art gallery!

T.O.P is well-known for his fondness of art. What do you consider his apartment?