Bhulekh Uttarakhand (UK) 2020 | भूलेख उत्तराखंड खसरा खतौनी खोजें

Bhulkeh Uttarakhand 2020:

The government authorities of the Uttarakhand state did take up an initiative to help the residents. People will be able to check the UK Bhulekh online with the use of this initiative. Uttarakhand Bhulekh is an online web portal that the government of Uttarakhand did launch for the welfare of the people.

It will be now easier to check the land records map online along with other essential details. Due to the launch of this Uttarakhand Bhulekh online web portal, any person can get land records online. The Uttarakhand Bhulekh web portal is surely going to help people residing in the state of Uttarakhand.

Bhulekh Uttarakhand (UK) 2020

Earlier, people will have to wait in the long queues in order to obtain information about land records. But now, people can check the land records about any piece of land in the state online while sitting at home. It will be beneficial for the residents to have land records online without any struggle. So there is no need to worry about getting land records at all. Thanks to the Uttarakhand Bhulekh online web portal that provides people with land details they need.

Most states are launching their own online web portals for providing the citizens with a facility to check land records online. Whenever you are selling or purchasing any piece of land or plot, the land records are essential. So people will have to go to the government administrator to obtain the details and information about the land they want to sell or purchase.

But with the help of the online portal, it is easy to check the land records on your own. All the details about the land records will be available on the tips of your fingers as the Uttarakhand Bhulekh is an online platform.

Uttarakhand Bhulekh Land Records Online 2020

The revenue department of the government of the Uttarakhand state did surely launch the online web portal for the welfare of the people residing in the state. The name of the web portal where people can access the land records and information is Uttarakhand Bhulekh.

Those people who want to check the land records and details of their agricultural lands or commercial plots have to visit the official web portal. You will only have to visit the official website of the revenue department of Uttarakhand to get the land records online. Also, you can download or take a print out of the land records from the Uttarakhand Bhulekh portal.

There are so many people including the residential and farmers who do not know about this online web portal. So we are going to provide each and every reader information about this Uttarakhand Bhulekh online portal. Also, you will get to know the procedure of how you can use the portal to check the land records online.

In this article, we will share with you some important details on the online portal that the government of Uttarakhand did launch for people. The process to check the land records online is so easy and simple.

The land records information that the online portal offers will include various details about the land. Such as the name of the owner of the land, area of the land, the shape of the land, irrigation, as well as crop cultivation details.

As you know that it is an online web portal, you will be able to get the land records while sitting at your home. You can also obtain the Uttarakhand Bhulekh details along with the Khasra or Khatauni Number. So you will have everything you need from the online portal.

Uttarakhand Bhulekh Land Records District Wise 2020

Here, we did mention the list of the districts for which you can be able to know the land records and Bhulekh details. You need to go through the list of the districts so that you can know that you can check the land records for it. All the districts and talukas will be available for you to have the land details on the online portal.

Almora

Bageshwar

Chamoli

Champawat

Dehradun

Haridwar

Nainital

Pauri Garhwal

Pithoragarh

Rudraprayag

Tehri Garhwal

Udham Singh Nagar

Uttarkashi

Procedure To Check Uttarakhand Bhulkeh Kahsra Khatauni Online 2020

In order to check the Khasra Khatauni Number along with the Uttarakhand Bhulekh, you will need to visit the official website. You will just need to follow a simple as well as easy procedure to check the land records online. Also, we are going to provide you a step by step guide that will help you to check the land details with the online portal.

Whenever you are trading lands, you will need to have the land details from the online portal. You will just have to follow the simple steps and you will have every essential detail about the Uttarakhand Bhulekh portal.

First of all, you will have to visit the official website of the Uttarakhand government

Just type bhulekh.uk.gov.in in your web browser and hit the “Enter” button

Once you are on the homepage of the website, you will have to select the “Public RoR” option to check the land description

Then you will have to select the Janpad, Tehsil, and Village as per your choice which will appear as you choose the first list

After that, you will have to choose the way with which you want to check the land records

These are the options with which you can get the land details, खसरा/गाटा संख्या के द्वारा। खातेदार के नाम के द्वारा। खाता संख्या के द्वारा। क्रेता एवं विक्रेता के द्वारा। भूलेख विवरण डाउनलोड कर सकेंगे

You will have to choose “खसरा/गाटा संख्या द्वारा”

Then you will have to enter the Khasra Number of your land or plot for which you want to have the information

You will then have to select the Khasra Number below in the list and click on the “उद्धरण देखें ” option

As soon as you will click on “उद्धरण देखें”, all the details about the land records will appear

The land description will include the name of the owner of the land, Khasra details, and other essential details

We hope that you have now all the information about the Uttarakhand Bhulekh online web portal. You also know that you can choose any way to check the land records that are mentioned on the portal. Also, you can be able to download or take a print out of the land description and details.

So you will now know the entire process of how you can check the land records online. It will be beneficial for you to have the land details when you are selling or purchasing any land.