Bhulekh Delhi 2020 | भूलेख दिल्ली खसरा खतौनी ऑनलाइन

Bhulekh Delhi 2020: The government authorities of the Delhi state did take an initiative for the welfare of the people residing in the state. Delhi government did launch an online web portal where people can be able to get information about land records. It will be easy to check the land records for any piece of land or plot with the use of this online portal.

As it is an online web portal that the government of Delhi did initiate, people can obtain details on land records while sitting at home. There is no need to stand and wait in a long queue in front of the government offices. You can directly get all the details you want to have with the use of the online web portal.

Nowadays, almost all the states have their own online web portal where residents can be able to check land records and other important details online. So the Delhi government authorities also launch an online web portal namely “RoR Reports Delhi”. People residing in the state of Delhi will just have to go to the official web portal “RoR Reports Delhi”. With just following a few steps of the procedure, you can easily and instantly check the land records.

Land Records will surely include the name of the owner of the land, area of the land, the shape of the land, irrigation, and cultivation details along with various other information. The web portal will also be useful when you are selling or purchasing any piece of land or plot in the state of Delhi.

So you will not have to go to the government accountant to obtain the legal paperwork and land records. All the details about the land or plot will be available on your fingertips while using the “RoR Reports” portal.

Delhi Bhulekh Land Records Online 2020

The revenue department of the Delhi state did manage to launch an online portal for the welfare of the residents. People will be able to check the Khasra Khatauni Number along with the Bhulekh on the online web portal.

The “RoR Reports Delhi” portal will provide the people with the essential details on land. So you will not have to go to the government administration to check the land records. People living in the Delhi state will be able to have the facility to check the land records map and Bhulekh online.

Currently, there are very few people who know about the so helpful online web portal that the government did launch. So we are going to provide you every essential detail in this article about the RoR Reports online portal. In this article, you will not only have the information about the online web portal but also you will know the procedure to check the land records online.

Also, you can be able to download or take a print out of the land records for the reference. The portal will be much help when you are trading lands or plots in the state of Delhi. All the districts and talukas of the state will be accessible to get land records.

Well, you will surely have to follow a simple and easy procedure in order to check the land records or Bhulekh online. But if you do not know about it then you will not have to worry about it at all. Because we are going to provide you information that will help you to check the land details online. You will just have to read this article to the bottom and you will get all the information about the “RoR Reports Delhi” portal.

District Wise Delhi Bhulekh Land Records 2020

Here is the list of the districts for which you can be able to have the land records and details online. Due to the use of the “RoR Reports” portal, you can get Khasra or Khatauni Number along with the ROR reports for the following districts. You can have a look at the following list of districts of the Delhi state in order to check the land records for it. The districts available to check land records online in the portal are as follows:

New Delhi

North Delhi

North West Delhi

West Delhi

South West Delhi

South Delhi

Shahdara

southeast Delhi

Central Delhi

North East Delhi

East Delhi

Procedure To Check Delhi Bhulekh Online 2020

In order to check land records with the owner’s name, Khasra, or Khatauni Number, you will have to follow this simple process. It is okay if you are doing it for the first time as it is surely an easy procedure to check the land records online.

Here, we are going to provide you a step by step instruction guide that you will need to follow carefully. You just have to go through the following steps and you will know the process to check the land records as well as other details online.

First of all, you will have to visit the official web portal of Delhi government i.e RoR Reports Delhi

Go to the official website dlrc.delhigovt.nic.in or you can also Click Here

Then you will have to search for your District and Village on the homepage

Click on the “View Records” for the row that matches your District and Village

A page will appear where you will have to select your Village and then choose the option with which you want the land records information. You can choose among these three options, By Khata Number By Khasra Number With Name of the Owner



By Khata Number:

If you are choosing to check Land Records “By Khata Number”, then you will have to enter the appropriate Khata Number.

After entering the Khata Number, click on the “View Khata Details” option to check the land records details

By Khasra Number:

If you are choosing “By Khasra Number”, then you will have to select the appropriate Rect No. and Khasra No.

After selecting the details properly, click on the “View Khata Details” option

By Owner’s Name:

If you are choosing “By Owner’s Name”, then you will have to enter the name of the owner in the box and click on “Search”

A list of names will appear on the screen in which you will have to select your name

After selecting your name, click on the “View Khata Details” option to get the land records details

You must know that you can be able to download or take a print out of the land records or Khata details that appear on the screen. Just go to the browser menu and select the “Print” option and then click on “Save As PDF”.