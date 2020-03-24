Bhula Dunga: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill’s love ballad will make your heart melt

‘Bigg Boss 13’ winner Sidharth Shukla and second runner up Shehnaaz Gill are rather a lot beloved by followers who lovingly identify them as SidNaaz. The chemistry shared by Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill made them the favourite Jodi on the current.

Just a few days once more, they shocked their followers after they launched their upcoming tune titled ‘Bhula Dunga’ . Now, the much-awaited music video is lastly out!

Watch the music video:

The video of ‘Bhula Dunga’ begins with Shehnaaz Gill splitting up with Sidharth Shukla after which there are flashback bits of the two from their happy events. After which in the long term, when she comes once more, he is not inside the state to reconcile. This tune will completely take you once more to their ‘Bigg Boss 13’ days.

The lyrics of ‘Bhula Dunga’ have been penned down by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma whereas it has been composed by Darshan himself. Dancer Punit J Pathak has choreographed the beautiful pair and brings their loving chemistry on-screen.

On the other bear in mind, Shehnaaz Gill not too way back confessed her feelings for Sidharth Shukla. All through ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’, Shehnaaz on nationwide television declared that she is in love with him and has very strong feelings and as a result of this truth, she could not relate with any of the contestants. Whereas, nevertheless, Sidharth Shukla has friend-zoned the actress in lots of his interviews. He moreover acknowledged that she is his good pal and will on a regular basis be there for him, Sidharth moreover denied the potential for them being a pair.

Coming once more to the music video, with none doubt ‘Bhula Dunga’ goes to show right into a love anthem shortly and it will completely make its resolution to your playlist.

What are your views on SidNaaz’s scorching chemistry inside the music video? Comment down beneath.