भू नक्शा उत्तर प्रदेश 2020 यहाँ देखे | Bhu Naksha UP Online

Uttar Pradesh Bhu Naksha Check Online 2020:

It will surely be possible for the citizens of the Uttar Pradesh state to obtain the land map records and other essential details now that the government authorities did launch an online web portal.

Also, the online web portal totally is for the welfare of the people living in the state. There is not a thing that you will have to worry about regarding land details if you are using the portal. All the land map details and descriptions will be available in the digital form.

Uttar Pradesh Bhu Naksha 2020

Most people surely do not have any kind of information relating to the online web portal that the government did make. So we are going to provide you every essential little detail about the online portal and how you can use it. We are also going to share with you information on how you can be able to check the land map online.

So you need to read this article through carefully as each and every detail about the online portal is important. It will be beneficial for you to have all the knowledge as well as information about the online portal before you use it.

In this article, you will be able to know everything about the online portal which is to help each and every citizen. People will be able to get all the land map details online while sitting at home.

The only thing that any person will need to check the land map or Andhra Pradesh Bhu Naksha online is a computer, laptop, or smartphone with an active internet connection. Also, you will not have to go to any other place searching for the land map details and other essential documents.

Bhu Naksha Uttar Pradesh Online Portal 2020

It is surely great news for all the people residing in the state of Uttar Pradesh now that they did launch a portal. Yes, the revenue department of the Uttar Pradesh state surely did launch the online web portal. The main aim of launching the UP Bhu Naksha online portal is to provide the facility of obtaining the land map records online.

People will not have to go to the government offices and departments to get the land map details. They will not have to wait up while standing in a long queue in front of the government offices. All the essential details regarding the land map or Bhu Naksha will be easily accessible with the portal.

Most states in the country are now providing its citizens with the facility of getting the land maps online. So how the Uttar Pradesh government will not take part in digitizing the country. The government of Uttar Pradesh did take up an initiative to launch the online web portal.

People living in the state can so easily access the online land map details with the portal. While sitting at home, you can get the land map of any piece of land or plot you do own. Also, you can be able to download or take a print out of the land map records and details.

The benefit of getting all the land map records and details online is surely great for all the people. When any person is selling or purchasing any piece of land, it will be essential to have the land map records. Thus, people will not have to struggle much in order to get the land map details while trading any piece of land or plot. This online portal is indeed a beneficial option.

Bhu Naksha Uttar Pradesh District Wise Online 2020

If you are going to check the land map records of any piece of land or plot in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Then you will surely need to look at the following list of the districts that we did mention for your information. Because the following districts will be available for the people to have the land map records on the portal.

You need to search your district on this list and if you find it, you will be able to check the land map for that district. But if you did not find your district on the list, then you will not be able to have the land map details for that district. So you need to check the district list carefully. Here is the list of the districts for which you can check the land map details online on the official portal.

Agra

Aligarh

Ambedkar Nagar

Amethi

Amroha

Auraiya

Ayodhya

Azamgarh

Baghpat

Bahraich

Ballia

Balrampur

Banda

Bara Banki

Bareilly

Basti

Bijnor

Budaun

Bulandshahar

Chandauli

Chitrakoot

Deoria

Etah

Etawah

Farrukhabad

Fatehpur

Firozabad

Gautam Buddha Nagar

Ghaziabad

Ghazipur

Gonda

Gorakhpur

Hamirpur

Hapur

Hardoi

Hathras

Jalaun

Jaunpur

Jhansi

Kannauj

Kanpur Dehat

Kanpur Nagar

Kasganj

Kaushambi

Kheri

Kushinagar

Lalitpur

Lucknow

Mahoba

Mahrajganj

Mainpuri

Mathura Mau

Meerut

Mirzapur

Moradabad

Muzaffarnagar

Pilibhit

Pratapgarh

Prayagraj

Rae Bareli

Rampur

Saharanpur

Sambhal

Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Ravidas Nagar (Bhadohi)

Shahjahanpur

Shamli

Shrawasti

Siddharthnagar

Sitapur

Sonbhadra

Sultanpur

Unnao

Varanasi

Procedure To Check Uttar Pradesh Bhu Naksha Online

In order to check the land map details and records online, you will just have to follow a simple process. If you do not know about the procedure that you need to follow to check the land map details. Then you will not have to worry about it at all as we are going to provide you a step by step guide. You just have to follow the simple as well as easy steps that we did mention here. So that you will find your way to access the land map records on the portal. Here are the steps that you have to follow carefully.

First of all, visit the official website upbhunaksha.gov.in

Then you need to select essential details such as District, Tehsil, and Village

After selecting all the details, the land map will appear on the screen

You need to select your Khata or Khasra Number on the map

So you will get all the information about the owner of the land or plot that you did select

You can also download or take a print out of the land map details through the portal

In order to do so, you need to click on “Map Report”

The Land Map Report will open up on the screen

You need to select the download or print option available on the screen as per your choice

That’s all, you will now have all the land map report and details with you

We hope that this article was helpful in getting all the information.