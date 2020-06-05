Bhu Naksha Himachal Pradesh | हिमाचल प्रदेश भू नक्शा ऑनलाइन

Bhu Naksha Himachal Pradesh Check Online 2020:

The government authorities of the Himachal Pradesh did launch an initiative and we are going to provide you information about it in this article. You will be able to have all the details about what the initiative actually is and how you can check the Bhu Naksha online.

This article will also serve you the information on how you can download or take a print out of the Himachal Pradesh Bhu Naksha online. So you will just have to read the article carefully as it contains so many benefits that you can avail of. Let us begin it.

Bhu Naksha Himachal Pradesh

The government authorities of the Himachal Pradesh state did launch an online web portal for the welfare of the people. The online web portal is all about providing the land records map or you can say it Bhu Naksha. People residing in the state of Himachal Pradesh will be able to have the information about the land records map with the use of this online portal.

As you know that the land map is an essential document, the online web portal will help you have access to it. So you will just have to visit the official online web portal to get the land map of any land.

Most people have to stand in the queue in front of the government administrator’s offices. But they will not have to wait in queue anymore for obtaining land map records. Because the online web portal that the Himachal Pradesh government did launch will provide people with the land map.

So that people will not have to waste their time and energy in getting the land map records. Also, it will be so easy and quick to get the land map records with the help of the portal.

Himachal Pradesh Land Map Records Online 2020

It is sure that the revenue department of Himachal Pradesh makes it easy for people to have the land map details online. Due to the use of the online portal, people residing in the state can easily get the land details and land map. The Bhu Naksha of any district will be available to check online on the HP Bhu Naksha portal.

The Bhu Naksha online web portal will provide so many benefits to the citizens. But you will only have to follow a little process to check the land map of Bhu Naksha online. If you do not know about the process to check the land map details online. Then you will not have to worry about anything at all. Because we are going to provide you every essential little detail about the Himachal Pradesh Bhu Naksha online web portal.

Most states are now providing their land records along with the land map details to the citizens. So the state of Himachal Pradesh also wants its citizens to easily obtain the land map details online through the portal. As it is an online web portal, people can access the land map details while sitting at home.

All the information and details will be available on the tips of the fingers. The land map details will include the shape and size of the land, the name of the owner of the land, area of land, and many other important details.

Whenever you are selling of purchasing any piece of land or plot, you will need to have land map details. So you can access the land details and description with the help of the online portal. Also, you can have the facility to download or print the Bhu Naksha or land map of any land available.

District Wise Bhu Naksha Himachal Pradesh

It will be beneficial for you to have a look at the following districts if you want to check the land map details online. Because the online portal contains the land map records and details of the following list of districts. You can check the land map of any districts that are available here. The online portal will provide you the digital land map of the districts that are given below.

Bilaspur

Chamba

Hamirpur

Kangra

Kinnaur

Kullu

Lahaul

Mandi

Shimla

Sirmaur

Solan

Una

Procedure To Check Himachal Pradesh Bhu Naksha Online In Simple Steps

In order to check the Himachal Pradesh Bhu Naksha online, you will just have to follow a simple procedure. But you do not have to worry about it if you do not have any clue. We are going to provide you a step by step guide for you to check the land map details online.

You will just have to follow the simple and easy steps that we did mention here and you will get what you want. Here are the steps that you will have to follow carefully in order to obtain the land map description.

First of all, you need to visit the official website i.e. bhunakshahp.nic.in or You can directly Click Here

Then you can see the details on the left side where you need to enter the District, Tehsil, and Village

As you will enter the details, the map will appear on the right side of the screen

You will have to select the Khasra Number on the map

After selecting the Khasra Number, the Plot Details of that land will appear on the left side

Then you will have to click on the “Map Report” below the Plot Detail

The land map will appear on the screen and you can check the land details

Also, you can easily download or take a print out of the land map details

In order to download the land map, you need to click on the Browser Menu

Select the “Print” option and so you can print or download the land map details

How You Can Contact The Department of Himachal Pradesh Bhu Naksha?

If you have any kind of doubt or query regarding the online portal for having the land map details online. Then you can go to the help section or contact section on the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Bhu Naksha portal. In case of any problem, you can always mail your problems at the [email protected]

We hope that you will now have all the essential information about the Bhu Naksha Himachal Pradesh portal. You must know about the procedure that you will need to follow in order to check the land map records online.

Also, you can be able to print or download the land map records and details with the help of the online portal. You can easily and instantly get the land map records digitally for any piece of land.