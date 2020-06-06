भू नक्शा बिहार 2020 यहाँ देखे | Bhu Naksha Bihar

Bhu Naksha Bihar Check Online 2020:

There is almost everything that people can be able to do over the internet online. Now, there is a little addition in the facilities that people residing in the state of Bihar will enjoy. The government authorities of the Bihar state did surely launch an online web portal. This online web portal is all about helping each and every citizen living in the state of Bihar.

All the people will be able to get the land map or Bhu Naksha Bihar online with the help of this amazing new online web portal. So you will not have to worry about anything at all is you are using this online portal.

Well, the online portal that the government of Bihar did launch will be helping people with providing people essential information. It will easy and quick for the people to check the land map records and details online on the portal. If you want to get any information regarding the agricultural land or commercial plot you own.

Bhu Naksha Bihar 2020

Then you can be able to do so with the help of this online web portal. It will be beneficial for all the citizens of the state to get information online. As it is an online web portal, any person will be able to check the land map records from anywhere in the world.

Before the launch of this online web portal, everyone has to go to the government offices in order to request for obtaining the land map. People will have to wait up in the long queues in front of the government offices to get the land map details. But now, it will be a lot easier to get the Bhu Naksha or land map records online for any piece of land in the Bihar state.

Bhu Naksha Bihar Online Land Records 2020

The revenue department of the Bihar state government surely makes things easy for the people residing in the state. There is a launch of an online web portal for the welfare of the people living in Bihar. It will be easier for everyone to get the land map details for any piece of land or plot they own.

There are so many benefits that people will get with the use of this online portal. But the best thing is that it is an online platform and you can be able to access it from anywhere and anytime. There is no time restriction to use the online portal for checking the land map details or Bhu Naksha.

There are so many people who do not have any idea about this online portal that the Bihar government did launch. So we are going to provide all the essential little details about it and also we are going to inform you on how you can use it. If you do not know how you can be able to check the land map records online.

Then you will not have to worry about anything at all. Because we are going to guide you through the step by step instruction. You will just have to follow a simple and easy process to check the land map or Bihar Bhu Naksha online.

The online web portal will not only provide you access to check the land map online but also you can download or take a print out of the land map details. You can be able to get all the essential data regarding the land when you need to sell or purchase any piece of land. All the land map details and information will be available at your fingertips.

Bhu Naksha Bihar Land Records District Wise 2020

You just need to look through the list of districts that we did mention below. It is because you can only be able to check the land map details on any land or plot from the districts that are available here.

The portal includes the districts that are present here. All the records and data collection of the land map or Bhu Naksha will be available for these following list of districts. Here is the list of the districts for which any person can check the land map details online on the portal.

Nalanda

Madhepura

Supaul

Lakhisarai

Also, the rest of the district of the Bihar state is still on the uploading process of their lands and areas. So if you have any land or plot that you own in the list of districts that we did mention above.

Then you can be able to check the land map details as well as download or print it. Otherwise, you will have to wait until the uploading of all the districts of the state will be over. Then you can be able to check the land map or Bhu Naksha of any district easily.

Procedure To Check Bhu Naksha Bihar Online 2020

In order to check the Bhu Naskha or land map details for any land in the available states of Bihar on the portal, you will have to follow a simple and easy process. It will be okay if you do not have any idea about the procedure and how you can check the land map online.

We are going to provide you a step by step guide that will help you to check the land map details on the portal. Here are the steps that you need to follow for land record details.

First of all, you need to visit the official web portal to check the land map online i.e. bhunaksha.bih.nic.in/bhunaksha

Once the website will open, you need to enter the District, Sub Div, Circle, Mauza, and details as asked on the screen

Then a land map will appear where you need to select your Khasra Number on the map

There will be Plot Information on the left side that you need to verify

After verification, you need to click on the “Map Report” option

On the screen, you will see the land map where you will get all the details regarding your land or plot

Also, you can be able to download or take a print out of the land map

You will just need to go to the Browser Menu and click on the Print option to print the document or click on the “Save As PDF” option to download the land map with details

We hope that you will now have all the information about the land map records and details. You must have the details about how you can be able to check the land map details online and how you can print the details or download online.