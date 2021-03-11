Bhoomi Full Movie Download Leaked by the Piracy Website Tamilblasters.

The illegal piracy website Tamilblasters and Tamilrockers are popular for uploading the pirated content daily. They are getting increased traffic because of the leaking of the movie.

When they leak one particular movie, then it spread on the internet very fastly, and the box office collection of that particular movie decreases because people will not spend money on the particular things that are available for free on another stop.

The movie becomes available for free on illegal piracy websites like Tamilblasters, Tamilrockers, Movierulz, 123moviez, Filmywap, Filmyzilla, etc. So, the people will not buy a subscription to watch that film, and they will directly watch that film on piracy websites.

Mostly, Tamilrockers and Tamilblasters leak every Tamil movie on the same day of the release to gain more traffic on its website.

In this case, the movie Bhoomi is available on piracy websites like Tamilrockers and Tamilblasters, but it is available on many other piracy websites as the movie spread a lot. It includes 123movies, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, Filmyzilla, and it is available in different formats and sizes such as 300 MB, 600MB, 1 GB, 720P, and 1080P.

The movie Bhoomi is available in HD quality for free on illegal piracy websites and many telegram channels. The movie Bhoomi was released on 14th January 2021, and the length of Bhoomi is 130 Minutes.

It is only available in the Tamil language, and there is no news about Hindi dubbing of Bhoomi. It was released on Disney Plus Hotstar as they are the distributor for his movie Bhoomi.

Bhoomi was created under two production companies which were Home Movie Makers and Yarco Entertainment. The music in Bhoomi was composed by D Imman. Dudley and Ruben have done the Cinematography and editing of the movie Bhoomi.

The story of Bhoomi was written by Lakshman. Bhoomi was directed and produced by Lakshman and Sujatha Vijayakumar. In Bhoomi, the main cast includes Jayam Ravi as Bhoominathan, Nidhhi Agerwal as Shakthi, Ronit Roy as Richard Child, G. Marimuthu as Gnanasambandam, Sathish as Bhoominathan’s friend, Radha Ravi as the minister of agriculture, Saranya Ponvannan as Bhoominathan’s mother, Thambi Ramaiah as Velusmy and Bhoominathan’s uncle, John Vijay as Ekambaram and the district collector, Vaishali, R. N. R. Manohar as the Judge, Yaanai Joke Kathir as Kathir, B. Ashok Kumar as Ashok, G. P. Muthu, and S.Pazhaniappan.

Now, let’s see the wonderful trailer of Bhoomi.

