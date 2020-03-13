Beyoncé’s team gives the finger to Emmys after ‘Homecoming’ shut out

Inform us the means you truly actually really feel.

This weekend, Beyoncé’s critically acclaimed Netflix documentary, “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé,” was shut out of the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys, taking dwelling none of the six awards for which it was nominated.

Whereas Queen Bey has remained mum on the matter, key members of her crew took to social media to share their disappointment, as publicist Yvette Noel-Schure posted an Instagram video of herself along with supervisor Steve Pamon and completely different team members throwing up the heart finger whereas disregarding the night time.

Tour videographer Ben Hagarty took to Twitter to take care of the snubs, reposting a fan video evaluating his work to the manufacturing price of “Carpool Karaoke” which ended up taking dwelling the award for Wonderful Choice Explicit.

“I held a heavy ass digital digicam and walked backwards conserving these three legends in physique whereas dave held a carabiner on my pants to info me… Oh and I did it going down a set of stairs … ” he wrote.

Deadline experiences Beyoncé misplaced the directing trophy to “Springsteen on Broadway” whereas the reside televised mannequin of “RENT” took dwelling the award for Best Manufacturing Design. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” obtained for Best Costumes and FX’s “Fosse/Verdon” obtained for Musical Path. Lastly, Australian comic Hannah Gadsby beat out Bey for Best Writing collectively along with her Netflix comedy specific, “Nanette.”