Beyoncé makes an alliance with Disney + What is the diva’s agreement?

Beyoncé offered a first preview of the audiovisual album that will be released exclusively by Disney + this July 31.

The winner of 24 Grammy Awards showed off the first trailer for Black is King yesterday, a music documentary based on The Lion King: The Gift, the soundtrack of the 2019 photorealistic remake.

Beyoncé was the executive producer and curator of the album, which included collaborations with her own daughter Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar and Jessie Reyez, among others.

Black Is King promises to reimagine the lessons of The Lion King “especially for young kings and queens who are in search of their own crowns.”

“You who were formed by the heat of the galaxy, what a most incredible thing you are. Both unique and familiar. Being one and the same. And still, like no other, “says the singer in the trailer.

“Life is a set of choices. Driving or being diverted. Follow your light or lose it ”, he points out.

